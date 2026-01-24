Drake Maye has had a brilliant second season with the New England Patriots and he is a legitimate candidate for the NFL's Most Valuable Player Award. He led the Patriots to the AFC East championship and now they are one game away from claiming the AFC title and earning a spot in the Super Bowl.

Tom Brady on Drake Maye: 🎥: @TheHerd "If you're not humble, this game will humble you… Drake Maye has that humility. Everything that comes out of his mouth is always about the team." pic.twitter.com/PsUSizwHGs — Savage (@SavageSports_) January 23, 2026

Maye has been praised by his teammates and coaches, and the Patriots fans have taken him under their collective wing and shown their appreciation.

Former Patriots superstar quarterback Tom Brady has also been impressed with Maye, and he is particularly pleased with the way Maye handles himself when he answers questions about the team's success.

“If you're not humble, this game will humble you,” Brady said as a guest on the Colin Cowherd show. “Drake Maye has that humility. Everything that comes out of his mouth is always about the team.”

Brady, of course, led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles throughout his remarkable career. He also added a 7th Super Bowl championship while playing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Patriots hoping to return to glory

New England (14-3 in the regular season, 2-0 in the playoffs) has had a remarkable season in their first year under head coach Mike Vrabel. The coach inherited a team that finished in last place in the AFC East a year ago. They are playing the Denver Broncos for the right to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.

While the Patriots have top players on both sides of the ball, Maye has been remarkable. He has completed 354 of 492 passes for 4,394 yards with 31 TDs and 8 interceptions.

The Patriots seemingly have an advantage at QB1 in this game because Broncos starting QB Bo Nix is out with a broken bone in his ankle. Backup Jarrett Stidham will get the start in Nix's place.