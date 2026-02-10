The New England Patriots might have fallen short of their seventh Lombardi Trophy on Sunday night, but head coach Mike Vrabel is already winning the hearts of the fans shortly after the loss.

After a grueling 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, the team returned to a freezing Foxborough on Monday night. While most coaches would have headed straight for the warmth of the facility, Vrabel took a moment that New England fans won’t soon forget.

As the team buses rolled into the parking lot at Gillette Stadium, a small group of dedicated fans stood braving the single-digit temperatures to welcome their team home. Despite the sting of the defeat in Santa Clara, Mike Vrabel walked directly off the bus and headed straight for the barricades. He spent time shaking hands, taking selfies, and personally thanking the supporters who showed up in the middle of the night.

📹 Mike Vrabel comes over to see the fans who welcomed the Patriots back to Foxboro @wbz pic.twitter.com/LKdPjYvO0q — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) February 10, 2026

Vrabel made sure not to let the fans feel any kind of sadness, greeting everyone with a smile and thanking them for being there to support the team despite the tough loss.

The game itself was a defensive struggle that slipped away from New England late. Quarterback Drake Maye finished the night with 295 passing yards and two touchdowns, including a 35-yard strike to Mack Hollins in the fourth quarter. However, the Seattle Seahawks defense was relentless, sacking Maye six times and recording a 45-yard pick-six by Uchenna Nwosu to seal the result.

Even after a 17-4 season ended in disappointment, the connection between the coach and the community remains unshakable. As the fans chanted, it became clear that while the Patriots didn't get the ring, they certainly have the right leader.