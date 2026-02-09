The New England Patriots might be pointing some fingers at Super Bowl failures. And Drake Maye wants to start over again. But here are the Patriots' top three NFL Draft targets after the crushing Super Bowl LX loss to the Seahawks.

It wasn’t a fun Sunday for head coach Mike Vrabel and the Patriots, as the Seahawks dominated them from start to finish in a 29-13 decision.

While it may seem like the Patriots are well-suited for another run in 2026, they have work to do. And a big part of that journey will be what they can accomplish in the draft.

First things: The Patriots have a boatload of picks in 2026. They have extra selections in Round 4 and Round 6. So they could be movers and shakers. But if they stand pat …

Patriots should target Texas A&M edge Cashius Howell

In the NFL Draft, it’s hard to know who rises and who falls until draft day. Maybe the Patriots will have a good selection fall into their lap at pick No. 31 overall.

But regardless, they should look for pass-rush help. On that list could be Howell, according to ESPN.

“The pass rush could use a spark,” Kuiper wrote. “The Patriots' 35 sacks were tied for 22nd in the league. Their 31.1% pressure rate was 21st. And if they lose K'Lavon Chaisson (7.5 sacks) to free agency, those numbers could be worse. That's why Howell makes a ton of sense here.

“He had 11.5 sacks this past season. Howell is quick off the edge and keeps blockers guessing with different pass-rush moves. The Pats turned things around really fast, but Vrabel is building something long term here, too. And Howell could be the next part of the puzzle.”

The Patriots got moderate pressure on Seattle's Sam Darnold in the Super Bowl. But it turned out to be a lot of near misses, instead of sacks.

Miami edge Akheem Mesidor deserves a look

He may be off the board by the time the Patriots pick. Or, they could be proactive and trade up to grab him.

Whatever the case, Mesidor should be on the Patriots’ radar. He brings plenty of effort to the field, according to NFL.com.

“Mesidor is an instinctive, high-effort edge rusher with a fluid rush style and a deep toolbox,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “He bursts upfield and can shrink the corner while punishing oversetting tackles with inside counters. (And) he strings moves together with effortless mid-rush adjustments, utilizing harmonious hands and feet to carve efficient tracks into the pocket. He’s a problem for guards when reduced inside, too.

“(Mesidor’s) urgency shows up in run defense, where he uses play strength and short-area quickness to disrupt blocking schemes and stay around the football. He won’t be as long as most edge-setters. And his anchor at the point is just average. The talent and motor are obvious, but his age and injury history could push some teams to discount his grade below what the tape shows.”

That discount is exactly what the Patriots want to hear. They would love for him to fall to the end of Round 1.

But if the Patriots want to upgrade their offense …

Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion could get a look

This guy might be the right fit, according to nflspinzone.com.

“KC Concepcion is a huge threat with the ball in his hands and would be another weapon for Drake Maye,: Lou Scataglia wrote. “Maye's favorite target this year, Stefon Diggs, is not going to be around forever.”

Concepcion is considered a rare talent, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

“The explosiveness is real and rare,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “Concepcion can threaten any blade of grass within 15 yards of the line of scrimmage. And his ability to separate at the break point gives quarterbacks an easy target on timing routes.

“The concerns are legitimate but workable. His frame and drop issues mean he probably will not develop into a true alpha receiver who can win the toughest reps in contested situations. But not every offense needs that. For a team built around quick-rhythm passing concepts, play-action shots, and manufactured touches, Concepcion becomes a weapon. He thrives when the ball arrives on time to a spot where he can catch and create.”

And that would work well in the current Patriots wide receiver room.