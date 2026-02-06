The NFL is announcing season awards on Thursday, just days before Super Bowl LX. New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was recently announced as one of the winners, as he was given the AP Assistant Coach of the Year Award.

Reports indicate that McDaniels beat out Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who is also coaching in Super Bowl LX, according to Seahawks' Senior Reporter John Boyle. Both OCs were finalists, but the Patriots' offensive play-caller takes home the award.

“Patriots OC Josh McDaniels was just named AP Assistant Coach of the Year at NFL honors. Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak was one of the finalists.”

McDaniels, who is 49 years old, received the most first-place votes with 17, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph came in second place with 10. Kubiak received three first-place votes, which was good for fifth place.

“Assistant Coach of the Year voting — first-place votes:

Josh McDaniels: 17

Vance Joseph: 10

Brian Flores: 8

Vic Fangio: 4

Klint Kubiak: 3

Matt Burke: 3

Robert Saleh: 2

Anthony Campanile: 2

Aaron Kromer: 1”

Although the offense hasn't been all that spectacular in the playoffs, the Patriots moved the ball easily during the 2025-26 regular season. New England ended the campaign with the third-ranked offense, averaging 379.4 total yards per game and scoring 58 total touchdowns. The passing game was fourth-best in the NFL, averaging 250.5 yards per game, while the rushing attack was ranked sixth, averaging 128.9 yards per contest.

Josh McDaniels is a highly successful assistant coach, especially with the Patriots franchise. However, this is the first time he has won the AP Assistant Coach of the Year Award in his 12 total years as an OC in New England. He has six Super Bowl rings with the organization working under Bill Belichick.