On Sunday afternoon, the New England Patriots hit the field at home to take on the Atlanta Falcons, looking to pick up their sixth straight win on the 2025 NFL season. The Patriots got off to a strong start to this game, ultimately taking a 21-14 lead into halftime after a late turnover in the second quarter.

Unfortunately, however, the team did get a rough injury update regarding one of its key wide receivers, who went down with injury earlier in the first half.

“Kayshon Boutte is OUT with hamstring injury. Blow to Patriots WR depth,” reported Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

Boutte has been a key weapon for the Patriots throughout this season, providing some complementary downfield playmaking to number one wide receiver Stefon Diggs and giving young emerging quarterback Drake Maye a reliable target down the field.

At this point, the severity of his hamstring injury is unknown, and it remains to be seen whether this ailment will cause him to miss more time beyond just the Atlanta game.

Still, the good news for the Patriots is that they have stockpiled a roster of elite weapons and have depth in that department, and they also have seemingly one of the best young quarterbacks in the league in Maye. If Boutte were to miss additional time past the Falcons game, the Patriots would likely lean even more heavily on Diggs, just as they did in their recent road win over the Buffalo Bills.

In any case, up next for the Patriots at the conclusion of the Falcons game is a road contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week. That game is slated to kick off at 1:00 PM ET from Tampa Bay.