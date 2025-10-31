The New England Patriots are looking to continue their newfound dominance in Week 9. Sporting a 6-2 record through eight games, New England is riding a hot streak as they welcome the Atlanta Falcons in a rematch of Super Bowl LI. They face a Falcons team that's reeling from a shocking upset loss to the Miami Dolphins last week.

Much has been made about the Patriots' offense this season and the strides they've taken. Most of the credit goes to second-year quarterback Drake Maye, who's having his breakout year in 2025. In contrast, the running back room has been talked about due to their struggles to start the season.

That hasn't stopped Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich from praising Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson. In fact, Ulbrich went so far as to compare Stevenson to one of the best running backs of the previous generation: Marshawn Lynch.

Article Continues Below

“He is a hard tackle,” Ulbrich said during the Falcons' media availability last Wednesday, per Carlos A. Lopez. “Being with the New York Jets and playing him twice a year, he felt to me like Marshawn Lynch 2.0, tough, rugged, physical. We’re gonna have to play our most physical game.”

Stevenson has been the primary running back for the Patriots this season, with TreVeyon Henderson and Antonio Gibson right behind him. He hasn't been as effective as fans want, tallying 297 yards through eight games and three touchdowns. The running back room, in general, hasn't been up to par. Maye is the second-leading rusher of the team with 250 yards on the ground. There's also the matter of their ball security: Stevenson, Henderson, and Gibson have combined for six fumbles this season, with Stevenson having half of those fumbles.

Despite their issues with taking care of the football, the Patriots are still humming along this season. Maye's breakout this season has propelled the Pats to the top of the AFC East, even with the Josh Allen-led Buffalo Bills performing like usual. A win over the imploding Falcons should cement their status as a contender in the 2025 playoff picture.