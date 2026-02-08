Mack Hollins is available for the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX after dealing with a scary injury. Miraculously, the veteran wideout managed to return in time for the AFC title game and Super Bowl despite dealing with a rather serious situation.

Reports indicate that Hollins, who is 32 years old, is returning from a lacerated spleen, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. After missing four games, Hollins will do what he can to help the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

“Patriots WR Mack Hollins is fully healthy now, but late in the season, sources say Hollins suffered a lacerated spleen that landed him on Injured Reserve. The painful and scary injury only cost Hollins four games. And he'll play today.”

This story is currently developing, and more information will be published soon.