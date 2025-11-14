New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins has always been one to express himself and he did so rather admirably before Thursday night's game against the New York Jets. He arrived at Gillette Stadium with a T-shirt that displayed “988,” the national hotline number for suicide prevention, via NFL insider Jordan Schultz. “You are worth it” was written on the back.

“It's okay to not be okay,” Hollins said, spreading awareness in the aftermath of Marshawn Kneeland's death. The Dallas Cowboys defensive end fled police after a traffic stop and was later found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after making his way on foot. Confusion surrounds the situation, but family members said that Kneeland was enduring a mental health crisis and experiencing suicidal thoughts at the time.

#Patriots WR Mack Hollins arrived to the game wearing a suicide-prevention shirt with “988” — the national hotline — on the front, with a very meaningful message on the back: “YOU ARE WORTH IT.” Absolutely awesome job @mackhollins. 🙏🙏pic.twitter.com/GVtmSLeEAN — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 13, 2025

The Cowboys are grieving for Kneeland, who was only 24 years old at the time of his death, and have expressed the intent to financially support his girlfriend and the couple's unborn baby. This loss obviously affects more than just the Dallas community. Many around the league are sharing their condolences for Kneeland's loved ones, doing their part to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

Hollins understands the platform he has as an NFL player, and he clearly takes it seriously. The 6-foot-4 wideout hopes that his message makes the rounds on social media and reaches people all around the world, including those who have no interest in football whatsoever.

He is not just making an impact on the Patriots, but also beyond the gridiron. What more can someone ask of a free agent addition?