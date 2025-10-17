The New England Patriots will be facing the Cleveland Browns in Week 7, and they should have their key receivers on the field. Stefon Diggs was on the injury report this week with a chest injury, but on the final day of practice, he was a full participant. That means that there is a good chance that he will suit up and give Drake Maye an extra receiver to rely on.

The Patriots are on a three-game winning streak, and their offense has been the area that has led them to those victories. Maye has been playing some of his best football, but he isn't giving all the credit to himself.

“I think it’s the guys around me,” Maye said after their win against the New Orleans Saints. “They are getting in the right spots, taking stuff from practice from the end of the week, when you get those huge 7-on-7 plays in third-and-long, they’re taking it to heart, they’re worried about the details. And the guys up front are doing a great job, giving me time. I really attribute it to that.

“Other than that, they have to keep some eyes on me making plays outside the pocket, so it makes [the defense] maybe a little quick to get out of their zones.'

Diggs has been a key receiver for Maye, and so far this season, he has 32 receptions for 387 yards.

Not only has the offense been clicking, but their defense has taken it to another level as well. That should be no surprise with head coach Mike Vrabel leading the way.

To the surprise of some, the Patriots are leading the AFC East, and if they continue to play at this level, there's a chance that they could even win the division. Before they get that far, they have the Browns to worry about.