New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel received a major boost before Super Bowl LX after being named NFL Coach of the Year. In his first season, Vrabel orchestrated a 14-3 record, the franchise's best finish since 2016. This is his second such trophy, having previously won in 2021.

Under his leadership, sophomore quarterback Drake Maye has developed into an elite player while the defense has become a disciplined unit. Vrabel won the award over talented finalists like Mike Macdonald, proving his formula for success remains effective as the team seeks its seventh championship.

According to a pool report by Lindsay Jones, the Patriots wrapped up preparations with a ninety-minute session at Stanford Stadium.

To maintain normalcy, Vrabel kept Foxborough traditions alive, finishing stretching to the song ‘Friday' by Sir Charles Jones.

The team also watched assistant coaches compete in drills, where Riley Larkin, who played at John Carroll, and Chuckie Keeton, a former Utah State quarterback, caught touchdowns.

Keeton's score against coordinator Jeremy Springer even prompted a dance from Vrabel.

Most uniquely, at 1:52 p.m., Vrabel sent the team to the locker room for fourteen minutes while music by Bad Bunny played over the speakers.

This strategy was intended to simulate the extended halftime and atmosphere of the Super Bowl show.

Team chemistry remains high, with veteran receiver Stefon Diggs jokingly describing Vrabel as an ‘a**hole' before calling him a father figure. Diggs highlighted the resilience of a team that enters Sunday as an underdog despite their defensive balance.

He noted that the team has exceeded expectations to earn their place in the Super Bowl and will need big plays from the offense to get the job done against Seattle.

The team is currently monitoring linebackers Robert Spillane and Harold Landry III, who are questionable with ankle and knee injuries.

Defensive tackle Joshua Farmer is also questionable, but no other players have an injury designation.

The Patriots will gather for a final photo on Saturday before the championship showdown against the Seahawks.