NFL free agency has endured its first month, and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has made some good moves.

On Sunday, Vrabel reflected on the team's offseason, per Andrew Callahan of Boston Herald.

“We won March. … Which is comical.”

The Patriots made several quality additions since March 12. Defensively, the team got significantly better – DT Milton Williams, CB Carlton Davis, OLB Harold Landry and LB Robert Spillane.

(via Callahan on X, formerly Twitter)

“To be clear, Vrabel laughing at the media notion of winning free agency. Says the #Patriots are a long way away from playing games, but he's encouraged by their work in free agency.”

One glaring hole remained on New England's offseason docket until the recent signing of Stefon Diggs. The four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver will instantly become second-year quarterback Drake Maye's No. 1 weapon next season.

Mike Vrabel and the Patriots' successful start to offseason

The job is going well, but Vrabel is just starting to lace up his boots with the front office, per Bobby Kownack of NFL.com.

“We're continuing to find ways to strengthen the roster, to improve our roster, to add competition,” Vrabel told NFL Network Senior National Columnist Judy Battista on Saturday at the Annual League Meeting. “I think that's something that's critical in a 90-man roster is that there's competition throughout the roster. We were able to add what we feel like are premium players at every level of the defense that can help us. Those players that are currently on our team and the ones that we're adding, [I] feel like we like the person as much as the player, and I feel like that's important when you talk about free agency.”

The Patriots are gearing up for the NFL Draft, but are already in a great place with Vrabel for next season.