Just days after the New England Patriots signed Stefon Diggs in free agency, the All-Pro receiver met with members of the local media at Gillette Stadium, eventually landing on the topic of his knee injury. During Diggs' introductory press conference, reporters asked for an injury update about his knee, just four months removed from his season-ending ACL tear. And while some might've doubted how well the 31-year-old receiver recovered from the knee injury, he didn't appear worried about his timeline.

“I'm ahead of schedule,” Diggs said via ESPN. “I'm trying to stay ahead of schedule. I've been pretty serious about the grind process, as far as the rehab and everything.”

Now, this is just word-of-mouth from Diggs. After having just signed a contract for $69 million, could he be fibbing a bit to the reporters? Maybe, but it's also possible that he's ahead of schedule, especially since he's seemingly focusing on his recovery and nothing else.

On top of that, medical technology has advanced to a point where recovery is more of a linear process, making for shorter timetables.

And although his 2024 season wasn't the best year of his career, and he expected to see a bit lower of a contract in free agency, he doesn't see the 2025 season as a continuation of what fans saw in his time with the Texans.

“I kind of figured [the contract] was going to be around that area, considering I'm coming off the injury,” Diggs added. “But also the fact that I'm one of the only receivers that had six 1,000-yard seasons consecutively [before the injury]. The production, it's always been here.”

Diggs wasn't fibbing on that claim, though.

From 2018 until 2023, Diggs posted at least 1,000 yards receiving, reaching a peak of 1,535 yards in 2020.

However, Diggs finished the 2024 season with just 47 receptions for 496 yards and three touchdowns. Had he finished that season with an average of 62 yards per game, he would've remained on pace for 1,054 yards, keeping his streak alive.

So, even with Stefon Diggs feuding with Father Time, he'll probably be a positive asset for second-year quarterback Drake Maye.

As a rookie, Maye didn't have the greatest supporting cast, proposing a challenge in his first year. Following Maye's rookie season, the Patriots' leading receiver was … tight end Hunter Henry.

Yikes.

Patriots' 2024 receiving stats

Hunter Henry: 66 receptions, 674 yards, 2 TDs

Demario Douglas: 66 receptions, 621 yards, 3 TDs

Kayshon Boutte: 43 receptions, 589 yards, 3 TDs

Austin Hooper: 45 receptions, 476 yards, 3 TDs

Ja'Lynn Polk: 12 receptions, 87 yards, 2 TDs

Jamycal Hasty: 10 receptions, 59 yards, 1 TD

K.J. Osborn: 7 receptions, 57 yards, 1 TD

Those were all seven players who caught a touchdown for the Patriots in 2024, showing they really didn't have a competent passing offense.

Well, Vederian Lowe — a backup offensive tackle — also caught a touchdown pass on a trick play in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Rams.

So, it's safe to say the Patriots need help at receiver alongside Diggs. And, although he might not be 100% of who he once was, Stefon Diggs believes he's ahead of schedule with rehabbing his knee injury, ready to hit the ground running with the Patriots in 2025.