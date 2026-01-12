In the aftermath of New England Patriots QB Drake Maye’s performance and Mike Vrabel’s “blood” message, a different issue showed up. And Vrabel sounded off about Kayshon Boutte confessing his gambling addiction, according to a post on X by Mike Kadlick.

“Mike Vrabel on #Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte sharing his struggles with gambling addiction:

“That's not easy to do… He's a private person, but I've seen a lot of growth from him personally … For him to be able to open up and share those things publicly, and as candidly as he did, I'm proud of him.”

A third-year veteran, Boutte totaled four catches for 66 yards in the 16-3 victory over the Chargers on Sunday night.

Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte admits the depths of problem

Boutte wrote an article titled “How The Hell Did I Get Here???,” on the Players’ Tribune. He revealed he lost $90,000 while illegally gambling as a minor at LSU. And he wrote about the dark side of the issue, according to theplayerstribune.com.

“You know how the casino don’t got no windows, or clocks?” Boutte wrote. “It’s all a mind game. They don’t want you thinking about the outside world. They don’t want you to look out the window, see the sun done gone down, and realize how long you been gambling. Well, the phone is like that, too, in its own way. I’d be in my own world. Laying in bed, in the dark, in pain, with the light glowing on my face. It was a lonely experience. Like you in an empty casino, alone at the blackjack table.”

But Boutte is trying to make his way back. And the standout effort in the playoff game could help. He said it was a nice game, according to masslive.com.

“It feels good,” Boutte said. “It’s the first time in my career. That’s my first playoff game. I feel like I performed pretty good, too. It was great. The defense played great. The offense left a couple plays out there, but finished in the end. It was pretty cool at the end of the day, everybody playing together. We talk about hosting home playoff games and finally got to host one, and we did what we had to do.”