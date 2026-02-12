The New England Patriots ended the 2025-26 season with a 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX. After what was an exciting campaign, ended in utter disappointment. On Wednesday, a video revealed what head coach Mike Vrabel said to his team immediately after the loss.

Once the game was over, Vrabel met each player on the roster in the tunnels on their way to the locker room. He gave each one of them words of encouragement and continually informed several players that they “gotta be pissed together,” according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. Vrabel seemed to be ensuring that everyone on the Patriots experienced the loss together and use it as motivation for next season.

“We gotta be pissed together, you hear me?” said Vrabel to several players.

Here’s #Patriots HC Mike Vrabel greeting his players after the Super Bowl loss, trying to remind them of the big picture — that it was a 307-day journey and there are many more days ahead. “We gotta be pissed together, you hear me?” A true leader of men. pic.twitter.com/XVniErFHmx https://t.co/uaUXhGtnGy — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 11, 2026

The Patriots entered the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the AFC. Enroute to the Super Bowl, New England defeated the Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, and Denver Broncos. After ending the regular season with the No. 3-ranked offense in the league, the offense struggled to perform at its peak throughout the postseason.

Defensively, though, the Patriots were incredibly strong. The club remained in each game thanks to the defense, while the offense did just enough for three games straight to earn wins. Unfortunately, the Seahawks' offense was just too much for New England to handle, largely due to the offense struggling to put points up on the board.

The Patriots will now go through an offseason to address some holes on the roster. Many are expecting the front office to prioritize talent for the offense to surround quarterback Drake Maye with more talent.