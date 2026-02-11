The New England Patriots may still be licking their wounds after Super Bowl 60. New England was crushed by Seattle's elite defense, losing the Super Bowl 29-13. One reason why the Patriots struggled was that rookie left tackle Will Campbell was a liability for most of the game.

NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe did some digging around the league about Campbell's struggles during the postseason.

“To get the Will Campbell question in order, I talked to some people around the league. There was questions [about] should he move to guard,” Wolfe said on NFL Network's The Insiders on Tuesday.

However, five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead does not agree that a move to guard is what Campbell needs. Instead, Armstead explained what he viewed as Campbell's real issues.

“Terron Armstead, who was a Pro Bowl left tackle for many, many years gave me this review,” Wolfe added. “He said it has nothing to do with his arm length. He said it was his set, having issues with power, his timing with punches. [Armstead] actually volunteered to have Will Campbell work out with him in Dallas this summer.”

It is important to note that Campbell admitted to tearing a ligament in his knee during the 2025 season. Campbell was playing through a serious injury during the playoffs, which should play a big role in evaluating his performance.

“[Armstead] said he believes [Campbell's] issues are fixable, as far as those particular power issues,” Wolfe concluded. “He said a lot of times, he's working backwards and not necessarily set as the defensive lineman comes about him. So he thinks that's just time that you need, rep wise, and that he can still be a really good tackle in this league.”

Wolfe also noted that New England allowed a whopping 21 sacks during the playoffs this year.

It is no secret that making some adjustments on the offensive line will be a priority for the Patriots this offseason.

Hopefully Campbell can take a step forward this offseason and have an excellent sophomore season in 2026.