Coming off a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, Milton Williams is excited to get started with the New England Patriots. More specifically, he is looking forward to working with rising third-year linebacker Keion White.

Williams was one of the team's biggest signings in free agency following the hiring of new head coach Mike Vrabel. But despite joining New England with a handful of other veterans, he singled out White as one of the players he is most looking forward to sharing the field with.

“Keion White, I see a lot of myself in him,” Williams said to NFL.com. “Just how he carries himself, how he goes about his business, how he works. Similar body type… [He's] got everything in the toolbox to really line up wherever, having that versatility to play inside, outside. I pride myself on being able to do the same thing. So I already told him, like, if we end up on the same side when it's time to go rush, it's gonna get nasty. It's gonna get nasty for sure.”

White, a former 2023 second-round pick, tallied 56 tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles in 2024. However, while he looked like one of the team's potential breakout stars in 2025, he fell behind on the depth chart after the Patriots signed Robert Spillane, Harold Landry III and Jack Gibbens in free agency.

Even in the talent-filled roster, Williams still believes White will thrive in the new-look Patriots defense. White is currently listed on the depth chart as an edge rusher, but as Williams pointed out, he has the frame and strength to occasionally line up on the interior.

Milton Williams joins Patriots' improved defense in 2025

The inclusion of Williams, Spillane, Landry and Gibbens into the Patriots' defense adds to the preseason hype the team has already generated. During an offseason following another disappointing season, New England managed to inspire its fan base ahead of Drake Maye's second season.

Landry and Gibbens reunite with Vrabel in New England after playing with the coach on the Tennessee Titans. The full linebacker overhaul is a direct response to the Patriots' bottom-10 run defense in 2024. As a former linebacker himself, Vrabel has a clear history of success with the position.