May 18, 2025 at 5:05 PM ET

The New England Patriots entered the offseason with massive salary cap space. They used a good portion to pay $104 million to Milton Williams. Mike Vrabel brought him in to reignite this defense.

Williams is already an example setter in Foxborough. But in what ways?

Williams' work ethic rose as a topic on Sunday via ESPN NFL reporter Mike Reiss. His story originally centered on backup quarterback Ben Wooldridge. but Williams has impressed as a regular participant during voluntary workouts.

“I'm trying to lead by example. Hopefully the guys will see me working and they'll want to follow suit. Trying to bring everyone along to what we're trying to build here,” Williams said.

He earned rave reviews for his energy by teammate Christian Barmore.

“He makes me work hard,” Barmore told Reiss.

Williams and Barmore have this friendly competition going: Which one arrives to the facility early. Both are showing up bright and early to get work in. Williams already looks ahead of the curve in absorbing the new “Patriot Way” Vrabel is installing.

How Patriots landed $104 million defender Milton Williams

Williams came close to signing elsewhere.

The former Philadelphia Eagles star defender looked ready to play in the NFC South. Williams watched the Carolina Panthers flash a massive deal for him. Carolina even finalized the contract for more than $20 million annually for him.

But the Patriots extended a wealthier deal for the Super Bowl winning defender. Williams eventually agreed to four years for $104 million with the Pats. Their contract pays him $26 million per year.

The 26-year-old is fresh off producing a career-high five sacks with seven tackles for a loss. Williams delivered 10 quarterback hits too, another personal best. He managed to start in seven games on a loaded Eagles front line.

Williams now gets the chance to rise as an early leader for New England. He's already proving his leadership in May.