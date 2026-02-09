In a winner-take-all defensive battle at Super Bowl LX, the New England Patriots’ defensive front finally broke through the Seattle Seahawks’ protection in the second half. The highlight of the defensive effort came from veteran defensive tackle Milton Williams. He managed to bring down Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold in a crucial sequence deep in Seattle territory.

The Play

The sack occurred with approximately 7:26 remaining in the third quarter. At that point in the game, the Seahawks held a 12-0 lead. They are looking to orchestrate a drive that could potentially put the game out of reach.

Facing pressure from the interior, Darnold was unable to escape the pocket as Williams collapsed the middle. This marked the first sack absorbed by Darnold during the contest. It served as a testament to how well the Seattle offensive line had held up until that specific juncture.

Sure, the Seahawks maintained a two-score lead. However, the sack by Williams provided a much-needed spark for the Patriots' sidelines. By forcing a loss of yardage deep in Seattle’s own end, the Patriots' defense demonstrated they still had the teeth to disrupt Darnold’s rhythm.

For Williams, the play served as a signature Super Bowl moment. It showed his value as a disruptor in the trenches on the game’s biggest stage. As the clock ticked down in the third quarter of Super Bowl LX, this sack stood as a reminder that the Patriots' defense was not ready to concede the title just yet.