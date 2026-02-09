The Seattle Seahawks are hoping to dictate the pace of Super Bowl 60, and they were able to break out on top with a field goal on the first possession of the game. However, after forcing a New England punt, the Seahawks had a chance to create a huge play on 3rd-and-6 on the following possession from their own 14-yard line.

Quarterback Sam Darnold was under extreme pressure but managed to escape a sack by defensive back Craig Woodson. Darnold took a couple of steps to his left and was able to fire a pass upfield in the general direction of star wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba. As Darnold released the ball, Smith-Njigba had broken wide open. However, the pass was at least six yards over the receiver's head and it fell incomplete. The Seahawks were forced to punt the ball back to the Patriots.

Darnold had been fortunate to get away from Woodson on the play because the defensive back came in at full speed in an attempt to ruin the play. Woodson was going so fast that he could only get a hand on Darnold but not wrap him up. Darnold was able to set his feet and throw, but he let the ball go just a split second before the wideout had broken into the clear. Instead of giving Smith-Njigba a ball he could run under and make the catch, the pass had too much distance.

Former Seahawk Richard Sherman lamented his former team missing an opportunity for an easy score. Seahawks fans echoed Sherman's feelings about the potential big play.

Sam Darnold just misses JSN for what would have been the biggest play of the game! Great find by Darnold but unfortunately it is a missed opportunity. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) February 9, 2026

If Smith-Njigba had caught the ball, it would have been an easy touchdown for the Seahawks. Seattle took a 3-0 lead into the second quarter of Super Bowl 60.