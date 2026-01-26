The New England Patriots spent the entire week hearing about the ‘unrivaled' Denver Broncos offensive line. The All-Pro credentials of Garett Bolles and Quinn Meinerz were framed as the immovable obstacle standing between New England and Super Bowl LX. On Sunday night, however, the Patriots didn’t just move that wall. They actually flattened it.

As New England defensive tackle Milton Williams walked through the tunnel after New England’s gritty 10–7 AFC Championship win, he made sure everyone knew it.

“No. 1 offensive line can kiss my ass,” Williams said. It was a blunt five-word mic drop.

The shade wasn’t empty bravado, too. Despite Denver entering the game as the NFL’s top-ranked offensive line according to Pro Football Focus, the Patriots’ front seven turned the contest into a trench war. Quarterback Jarrett Stidham was under constant pressure. Lanes collapsed quickly, and Denver’s run game never found rhythm on a snow-packed field built for power football.

That defensive dominance capped a stunning 2025 season for New England. Under first-year head coach Mike Vrabel, the Patriots completed a 10-game turnaround to finish 14–3. They survived a brutal AFC Championship duel with defense, discipline, and just enough offense. Quarterback Drake Maye provided the lone touchdown with his legs. Meanwhile, the defense sealed the win with a late interception. That punched the franchise’s first post-Brady Super Bowl ticket.

Williams’ season embodied that resurgence. Even after missing time with a high ankle sprain, he returned as a pocket-collapsing force, saving his best for January. One viral quote later, Williams didn’t just help send the Patriots to Super Bowl LX. He gave the moment its signature line.