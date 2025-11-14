The New England Patriots got a little scare during Thursday Night Football. Defensive tackle Milton Williams has been a key piece in New England's rousing resurgence this season. The former Philadelphia Eagle has been on a tear this season. However, things got dicey for New England when Williams made an abrupt exit early in their Week 11 game against the New York Jets.

“The #Patriots are listing standout DT Milton Williams as questionable to return with an ankle injury,” Ian Rapoport reported.

Williams eventually did return to the game after the drive he missed. At the time of writing, the Patriots lead the Jets 14-7 entering halftime.

Article Continues Below

The Patriots signed Williams this offseason to bolster their offensive line. While some considered it to be a bit of an overpay, New England believed that Williams' pass rushing ability is well worth the money. The pass rusher has recorded 3.5 sacks through 10 games this season and has 12 pressures, numbers that exceed his stats in Philadelphia last season.

Williams' performance is one of the many reasons for the Patriots' resurgence this season. New England has found themselves on top of the AFC East once again. Behind a stout defense and an offense led by second-year breakout quarterback Drake Maye, the Pats are set up to once again dominate their division.

The Patriots are looking to continue their winning ways against the lowly Jets. New York is in the midst of a two-game winning streak, but New England should still be the favorites to win over their division rivals.