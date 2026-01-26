The New England Patriots are going to the Super Bowl under head coach Mike Vrabel, and the team appears to be well ahead of schedule. New England outlasted the Denver Broncos 10-7 in the AFC Championship game, taking advantage of the winter weather conditions just bit more than their hosts.

Mike Vrabel on the Patriots' remarkable return to the Super Bowl: "You have to believe things, sometimes, before you can see them. And you have to believe that what you're doing is the right thing." 🎥 @Pats_Radio

📸 USA Today Sports pic.twitter.com/etkQdzFIoY — 98.5 The Sports Hub (@985TheSportsHub) January 26, 2026

The Patriots will be playing in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium Feb. 8, and it appears that the team has surprised their coach in getting to this position in his first year at the helm.

Vrabel attempted to explain his team's accomplishments as he met the media after the game. He seemed a bit incredulous that the Patriots had come so far in such a short time. New England had been a last-place team a year ago with a 4-13 record and now they will attempt to win the 7th Super Bowl in franchise history.

“You have to believe things, sometimes, before you can see them. And you have to believe that what you're doing is the right thing,” Vrabel said.

Vrabel was a part of 3 Super Bowl-winning teams with the Patriots as a player. He will be attempting to become the first individual in NFL history to win a Super Bowl as a player and as a head coach with the same team.

The Patriots and Broncos went into the locker room at halftime with the score tied at 7-7. QB Drake Maye was able to drive the Patriots 64 yards on 16 plays on the first possession of the second half. They took the lead on an Andy Borregales 23-yard field goal.

The weather turned brutal shortly after the go-ahead three-pointer and neither team was able to score after that.