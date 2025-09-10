On Sunday, the New England Patriots got off to a rough start to their 2025 season with a home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders to drop to 0-1. The Patriots' defense, and particularly its secondary, which was touted as a unit to watch heading into this NFL season, largely underperformed, allowing Geno Smith and company to get just about whatever they wanted for the majority of the afternoon.

On Wednesday, the Patriots got some tough news regarding the leader of that defensive unit, DC Terrell Williams.

“Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams, one of Mike Vrabel’s top aides, will be away for the next few days due to ‘some unforeseen ongoings' not related to his spring/summer health matter, Vrabel said,” reported Chad Graff of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

“Terrell Williams is going to be away for the next few days,” said Vrabel, per Mike Reiss of ESPN on X. “It's nothing related to the incident from March, but it was something that just came up, and we'll have to run some more tests, and we think it's best and I think it's best that he focus on that and we prepare for Miami.”

Hopefully, Williams' situation resolves quickly and healthfully.

A tough start for the Patriots

The New England Patriots were projected by many to be a potential playoff team heading into this season, participating in a weak AFC East (outside of the Buffalo Bills, of course), and with a roster filled with young stars like Christian Gonzalez and Drake Maye and a head coach in Mike Vrabel who has a knack for getting the most out of his players.

Unfortunately, that did not come to pass on Sunday, as the Patriots were outplayed for the majority of the afternoon and ultimately ran out of time to complete a comeback.

The good news for the Patriots is that they will have a chance to make things right against a Miami Dolphins team that was absolutely eviscerated by the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. That game is slated to kick off at 1:00 PM ET from Miami on Sunday afternoon.