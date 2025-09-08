Coming off the New England Patriots' 20-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1, The Ringer's Bill Simmons feels duped. The Patriots' new head coach, Mike Vrabel, coupled with offseason additions, convinced Simmons that a significant improvement from New England's four wins in the 2024 campaign was on the horizon. Suffice to say, he was very disappointed.

Simmons talked about the Patriots' Week 1 loss, but not for long, as he addressed the hype heading into this season, per the Bill Simmons Podcast.

“Being bullish on the Pats and gradually coming off of it the last two or three weeks, as a couple of injuries and just some of the feedback coming out of camp and the coaching staff,” Simmons said. “And it just seemed like they were kind of preparing people like, ‘Yo, we’ve had a lot of turnover, we don’t have high expectations.’”

Simmons, the Massachusetts native, was so frustrated with his Patriots that he didn't even want to recap their Week 1 loss to the Raiders.

“Raiders, Pats. I don’t feel great about the Pats,” Simmons said. “I don’t want to talk about.”

After giving up 10 third-quarter points, the Patriots could only muster up a field goal throughout the second half before losing by one touchdown. Patriots' second-year quarterback Drake Maye scored New England's only touchdown of the game in the opening frame.

Bill Simmons drops Mike Vrabel Patriots prediction

The Ringer's Bill Simmons had high hopes for Mike Vrabel and the Patriots this season, but after Week 1's loss to the Raiders, those hopes were quickly diminished. While Simmons believes in the direction Vrabel is leading, the Patriots' second-year quarterback is what he is most excited about.

Simmons defended Maye's second season with the Patriots, believing in the starting quarterback ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

“I really believe in Drake Maye,” Simmons said. “I really believe he’s talented. My one fear with him is that him taking dumb hits because he kept doing that last year. Can he stay on the field for 17 games? But I genuinely think this could be a breakout thing. I have them at ten and seven.”

Maye finished 30 of 46 and threw for 287 yards, one interception, and scored the team's only touchdown in the 20-13 loss.