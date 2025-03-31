The ideal scenario for many New England Patriots fans in the 2025 NFL Draft is Travis Hunter falling to the No. 4 pick, but the question remains regarding what side of the ball they would have Hunter play, and vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf was asked about that dilemma in a recent interview.

“If he's available, which is a huge question mark, that will be up to the coaching staff to determine where he's going to fit in and also if we'd even pick him,” Eliot Wolf said on Up & Adams.

That is a fair point by Wolf. It seems like as things currently stand, the Tennessee Titans are likely to go with Cam Ward at No. 1, while the Cleveland Browns are leaning towards Abdul Carter at No. 1. It might come down to what the New York Giants do at No. 3, as they could go with quarterback Shedeur Sanders, but that is up in the air as well. If the Giants do not like Sanders, they could opt to go with Hunter, leaving the Patriots in a bit of a tough spot.

New Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said that he would not put a limit on what Hunter could do when he was asked about the two-way star.

“There are some things that he can do by concentrating on one position, but never going to put any restrictions on Travis or any player,” Mike Vrabel said, via Patriots.com. “We try to, as much as they can handle, we're going to put more on their plate. If he were on our football team and he showed a great skill in one position and he was starting to really do well and his conditioning didn't fall off and didn't drop, we would be open to playing everybody we had more than one position.”

After mostly adding to the defensive side of the ball outside of Stefon Diggs this offseason, it would make sense if the Patriots had Hunter predominantly play on offense to help out former No. 3 pick Drake Maye. Pairing Hunter with Diggs would significantly upgrade the weapons in 2025. Wolf spoke on the Diggs acquisition in the interview.

“One of the things we like about Stefon, and even in Josh McDaniels' offense, is his versatility,” Wolf said. “He can play inside, he can play outside, he can move around, he's smart, he's competitive, he can beat press coverage, he can beat off coverage, he's good against zone. So again that was one of the things, his versatility that we looked to, to add him to the team.”

It will be interesting to see what the Patriots end up doing with the No. 4 pick, depending on who goes off the board in the top three.