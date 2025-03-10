The New England Patriots are keeping a familiar face in their tight end room. The team has agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract with veteran tight end Austin Hooper, with a maximum value of $7 million, according to Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter. The deal includes $4 million in guaranteed money.

Hooper, 30, initially signed with the Patriots last season on a one-year, $3 million contract and quickly became a reliable target in New England’s offense. He played in all 17 games, recording 45 receptions for 476 yards and three touchdowns. His performance earned him a raise and another opportunity to contribute in 2025.

A former third-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2016, Hooper brings a wealth of experience to the Patriots. He earned Pro Bowl selections in 2018 and 2019 while playing for Atlanta before moving on to stints with the Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, and New England.

Austin Hooper returns to the Patriots

This move reunites Hooper with new Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, who previously worked with him during his time with the Titans. With Hooper back in the mix, New England retains a solid pass-catching tight end to complement Hunter Henry, who remains under contract after signing a three-year, $27 million deal last offseason. Henry is coming off a strong 2024 season where he set career highs in catches and yards, and the duo will likely continue to be key contributors in the Patriots' passing attack.

While bringing Hooper back provides continuity at tight end, the Patriots still have significant work to do in upgrading their offensive weapons, particularly at wide receiver. Reports have linked New England to Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Chris Godwin, should he become available in free agency. The team is expected to remain aggressive in the market, especially with more than $130 million in projected cap space.

Hooper’s return underscores the Patriots' commitment to maintaining a strong tight end presence in their offense, which has historically been a key element of their success. While he may not be the game-changing playmaker the Patriots desperately need, his steady production and familiarity with the system should make him a valuable asset in 2025.

With free agency officially set to begin, the Patriots are poised to continue making moves to bolster their roster. Hooper’s re-signing marks a solid start, but New England’s front office will likely remain active in pursuing additional upgrades to put the team in a more competitive position for the upcoming season.