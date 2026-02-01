Not many fans will tune in to Super Bowl LX as fans of both the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks. However, Patriots fullback Jack Westover revealed that his family has already benefited from both teams making the big game.

Hailing from Bellevue, Washington, Westover and his family have been Seahawks fans their entire lives, until the fullback signed with the Patriots in 2025. The Westovers have been pulling for both teams ever since, a change of fate that has turned into a profit.

Westover recently revealed that his sister placed a small $5 preseason bet on the Patriots and Seahawks to face each other in Super Bowl LX, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss. With both teams winning their respective conference championship games, the wager has paid out at $18,000.

Westover told KJR 93.3 FM in Washington that the money will help his sister, who is on the verge of having her second baby.

As an undrafted free agent out of Washington, Westover's first team was actually the Seahawks. He signed with Seattle in May 2024, but was waived after suffering an injury in training camp.

The Patriots scooped him up the following offseason after an injury to undrafted free agent Brock Lampe. Westover has appeared in every game for New England thus far, including two starts at fullback. He has since become one of the team's primary special teams contributors.

Along with teammates Brendan Schooler, Marcus Jones and others, Westover has played a key role in turning the Patriots into one of the best special teams units in the league.

Westover has just one touch all year, but he has taken the field for nearly 25 percent of the Patriots' offensive snaps, per Reiss. Expect to see No. 37 on the field in short-yardage situations in Super Bowl LX.