The New England Patriots added an intriguing offensive weapon in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft as they selected wide receiver Kyle Williams. Williams spent the first three years of his college career playing for UNLV, and then he transferred to Washington State. Willams played for the Cougars for two seasons, and he had over 1,200 receiving yards last year. He is already turning heads in New England.

“He’s going to talk his talk just like every other receiver. He comes in, had his head down, gets to work, you know he’s hungry, ready to go,” Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez said of Williams, according to an article from Mass Live. “At this point, that’s all you can ask from him – come in, get to work and ask questions when needed.”

Kyle Williams isn't the only new WR on the Patriots. In fact, there are too many, and not all will make the final roster. They are all impressing the returning players, however.

“I love ‘em. I feel like they’ve brought everything to the room,” DeMario Douglas said. “Straight competition in our room and I love it. Every position, we got competition. So, those two, the four rookies that came in, they’re pushing us to get better. So, as we got people coming in who work hard, that’s going to push everyone else to work harder.”

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel knows that this is going to be a competitive offseason for the WR room, and he has some advice for the youngsters.

“I would say that the players that aren’t available need to make sure that they’re doing everything they can to stay up mentally and continue to work hard to get back,” Mike Vrabel said. “The young players that are coming onto this roster have to earn a role. The ones that are returning have a clean slate to go and compete, whether that’s a carryover position from last year or a new position. We’re very early on in the process, but we need that group to compete and have a willingness to go out there and help the quarterback through this spring process.”

This is going to be an intense offseason for these WRs, and it will be interesting to see who makes the Patriots' final roster.