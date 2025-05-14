The New England Patriots are continuing to add talent to their team this offseason, and they recently got some more depth in their running back room, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Patriots signed RB Trayveon Williams, who spent the past six seasons with the Bengals,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Williams has played his entire career with the Bengals, as he tallied 62 carries for 307 yards and 15 catches for 74 yards. For most of his career, Williams has played on special teams, where he's returned 33 kicks for 743 yards. Last season, Williams played in all 17 games, and it's uncertain to know what his role may be with the Patriots this season.

The Patriots now have Rhamondre Stevenson, Antonio Gibson, Terrell Jennings, TreVeyon Henderson, and Lan Larison to go along with Williams in the running back room.

In a corresponding move of signing Williams, the Patriots waived defensive tackle Eric Johnson.

Patriots looking to grow in 2025

The Patriots might have some of the same roster from last season, but there seems to be a new feel around the team with head coach Mike Vrabel in place. With Drake May having another season under his belt and his confidence growing, there should be some good things to look forward to this season. When Maye was asked about Vrabel, he had nothing but good things to say about him.

“It's been awesome. It's been great with Coach [Vrabel]. He's come in here, and it seems like he's been here a while; he's so comfortable being a coach,” Maye said. “He's done it before; he's done it at a high level, won a lot of games. Looking forward to getting things going. You can see he's trying to install a new identity. I think we're building toward that.”

Josh McDaniels is back with the Patriots as their offensive coordinator, and Maye is looking forward to their partnership.

“The ball's in my hands; I think you want that. I hold the pin last – that's what they say. That's what you want. You're the one who has to know where everyone is at, what everyone is doing,” Maye said. “It'll be great for me to take the next step and take command of sending the guys up front, where to go. I'm looking forward to it.”

It'll be interesting to see what strides the Patriots take this season and if they can make an improvement from last year.