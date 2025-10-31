Rhamondre Stevenson has missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday in the week leading up to the Week 9 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. It appears the New England Patriots running back was unavailable on Friday as well.

Stevenson, who is 27 years old, has seemingly missed three practices in a row due to a toe injury, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. His availability for Sunday's contest is now up in the air.

“The Patriots huddle before practice inside Gillette Stadium, and there is no sign of RB Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) for the third straight day.”

Head coach Mike Vrabel will likely provide an official update after Friday's practice, per Tom Carroll of WEEI 93.7FM. That update could reveal Stevenson's availability for the game against the Falcons. However, the Patriots will still technically have until 90 minutes before kickoff to make a final decision, if the coaching staff chooses to go that route.

“Rhamondre Stevenson not present for the media portion of today’s practice. He missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday with a toe injury. Mike Vrabel will give us an update on Stevenson's status for Sunday at the podium after practice.”

The former fourth-round pick has played in all eight games for the Patriots so far this season. He's been able to record 279 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. His 34.9 yards per game average, however, is the lowest of his five-year career.

If Rhamondre Stevenson is unable to play in Week 9, then the Patriots may have to rely on rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson. Terrell Jennings could also see his workload increase out of the backfield.

It's also important to note that rumors suggest the Patriots are seeking a running back in the trade market ahead of the Nov. 4 deadline. With Rhamondre Stevenson dealing with a toe injury right now, we could see some changes in New England's backfield in the coming days.