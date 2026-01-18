The New England Patriots hope to reach the AFC Championship game, by dispensing with the Houston Texans on Sunday. During the game, Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson went down with an eye injury. He is questionable to return to the game, per Around the NFL.

Stevenson's injury was evaluated on social media by a medical doctor.

“Rhamondre squinting on the sideline – corneal abrasion possible and while they hurt(!!) can often be taken care of with a numbing drop,” Sports Medicine Dr. Jessica Flynn posted to X, formerly Twitter.

The Patriots and Texans are playing at time of writing. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has had a truly rough outing, throwing four interceptions in the first half of the contest. New England used those Texans mistakes to build a halftime lead.

New England relies on Stevenson to help the running game. Although the rusher has had fumbling problems, he gets a solid amount of carries. During the Texans game, Stevenson has three rushes for 25 yards. He also has one reception for 9 yards.

The Patriots hope to return to the AFC Championship for the first time since Tom Brady was under center. New England is led by first-year head coach Mike Vrabel, who has turned around the franchise. He replaced Jerod Mayo, who lasted just one season.

The Patriots have other options if Stevenson can't return to the Texans game.

“New England will likely be leaning on rookie TreVeyon Henderson to take the majority of the touches out of the backfield. The Patriots also have veteran D'Ernest Johnson active for the game as well,” USA Today reported.

This season, New England won the AFC East division. The Patriots won 14 games during the regular season, before defeating the L.A. Chargers in the Wild Card round.

Patriots fans hope that Stevenson can see the field again on Sunday. The television broadcast showed Stevenson sitting on the bench with his eye shut.