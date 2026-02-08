The New England Patriots have Hall of Fame representation for 2026 in Adam Vinatieri. However, Bill Belichick getting snubbed sparked an uproar across the NFL. Count Rodney Harrison as one fierce critic — even telling it to Tony Dungy.

Harrison, who won two Vince Lombardi Trophies with Belichick, ripped the HOF voters. But also appeared upset at the Super Bowl winning head coach — who is a voter himself.

“You guys got it wrong,” Harrison bluntly said.

Tony Dungy said on NBC that he will not disclose how he voted for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but says he’s upset with the process and it’s not the voters’ fault Bill Belichick is not in. Former Patriot Rodney Harrison responded, upset, and pointed at Dungy: “You guys got it… pic.twitter.com/Qf09J446mo — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 8, 2026

Harrison wasn't through in his rant about the Belichick snub.

“There’s nobody more deserving than Bill Belichick,” Dungy said. “I’ve seen him design defenses to stop your offense. You guys got it wrong.”

Rodney Harrison not the only backer of Patriots legend Bill Belichick

Harrison wasn't the only former Patriot discussing the notable HOF move ahead of the big game.

Randy Moss played with the Pats during their 2007 AFC title run. The now ESPN NFL analyst Moss also angrily fired a demand.

“Going forward I know it's going to ruffle some feathers, but I really believe as a football player, if you didn't play it, if you didn't coach it, you shouldn't have a vote,” Moss said with a fierce tone. “I don't care who you are and I don't care how you feel about it.”

"If you didn't play it, if you didn't coach it, you shouldn't have a vote." —@RandyMoss on Hall of Fame voting after Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft were not selected 👀 pic.twitter.com/DV3rJp6n6v — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 8, 2026

A new change sprouted: In-person voting will return as HOF president Jim Porter mentioned to the Associated Press.

“We'll do some tweaks, and we'll take a look,” Porter said. “We're going to do what's best for the Hall of Fame. My job is to protect the integrity of the Hall, protect the integrity of the process.”

But as the Patriots return to the big stage, Belichick's name continued to be a fiery topic. Now he'll watch one of his former players Mike Vrabel chase the newest Pats ring.