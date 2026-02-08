Former NFL star wide receiver Randy Moss played in a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots. Moss made a plea to the Hall of Fame on Sunday, after his former head coach Bill Belichick was snubbed from getting inducted.

Moss wants the criteria to change for who qualifies as a voter.

“Going forward I know it's going to ruffle some feathers, but I really believe as a football player, if you didn't play it, if you didn't coach it, you shouldn't have a vote,” Moss said angrily on ESPN ahead of the Super Bowl. “I don't care who you are and I don't care how you feel about it.”

"If you didn't play it, if you didn't coach it, you shouldn't have a vote." —@RandyMoss on Hall of Fame voting after Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft were not selected 👀 pic.twitter.com/DV3rJp6n6v — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 8, 2026

Patriots owner Robert Kraft was also snubbed from the 2026 class. Moss made the comments ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl, which pits his old team the Patriots against the Seattle Seahawks.

Moss played for several other teams in the NFL, including the Minnesota Vikings and Oakland Raiders.

Changes are coming to Hall of Fame voting after the Bill Belichick snub

The Hall of Fame says it will return to in-person voting, following this snub. Voting was being done virtually in the last several years, due to the COVID pandemic. There are other changes possibly coming to how inductees are selected.

“We'll do some tweaks, and we'll take a look,” Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said, per the Associated Press. “We're going to do what's best for the Hall of Fame. My job is to protect the integrity of the Hall, protect the integrity of the process.”

Belichick won six Super Bowls with the Patriots. He struggled in his last years with the franchise, after Tom Brady left the team. Belichick also was head coach of the Cleveland Browns, during his time in the NFL.

“I'm not here to tell them who the most deserving is,” Porter said. “If the Hall was to tell who the most deserving is, we wouldn't need them to vote. We understand that. We just want the rules followed.”

Former Patriots coach Bill Parcells also criticized the snubs of Belichick and Kraft from this year's class.