Stefon Diggs is keeping his fans on edge with a new cryptic post on Instagram.

The New England Patriots' wide receiver shared several images of himself, including a photo with Cardi B while they were attending the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics playoff game in Madison Square Garden last month.

“To the month of May, I appreciate you none the less… gotta stay focused,” Diggs captioned the photos that included some snapshots from practice, quotes, and close-ups of some of his statement fashion pieces.

From the post, it seems like May was a good month for Diggs, but it follows a boat party he attended with his girlfriend Cardi B that could get the newly signed wide receiver in trouble. In a clip of the viral boat party, the Grammy winner was dancing on one side with a group of women while Diggs was also entertaining more women on the other side of the yacht. The NFL star was filmed with a bag containing an unknown substance, which the New England Patriots are currently reviewing.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported that it is not far off to think that the Patriots could release Diggs for his behavior.

“I think all things are on the table and I think really – to me at least – it’s going to boil down to what Stef told [head coach Mike] Vrabel, and how believable it was,' Breer told 98.5 The Sports Hub.

“It’s going to be hard… the league is going to look into this, and they’re going to hit a dead end because they’re not going to be able to prove what was in the bag,” Breer continued.

Diggs did not show up to a voluntary practice but the Patriots head coach, Mike Vrabel, why the athlete was absent.

“So then it’s up to the team to make a decision. And if the team wants to recoup any of the guaranteed money, they have to cut him right away… my guess would be that the reason he wasn’t at practice the other day might be because Mike told him to stay away and maybe they’re sorting through everything now.”

“It’s something we’re aware of and obviously we want to make great decisions on and off the field,' Vrabel added. “Any conversations that I’ve had with Stefon will remain between him and I and the club.”

Diggs signed with the Patriots in March on a three-year $69million contract which includes $25m guaranteed. Prior to the Patriots, Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans from the Buffalo Bills in April 2024.

What Does Cardi B Think Of The Viral Stefon Diggs Video?

According to the Daily Mail, Cardi is not too happy with how women interact with Diggs but also how he responds to the attention.

“Girls will throw themselves on him all the time, but she wishes he wouldn't be a scumbag and flirt back,” the source said.

“Cardi has had her fair share of relationship issues, and she doesn't want it to continue with Stefon. And now that the video went viral, she is really frustrated with him that he would allow that to happen,' the source continued referring to her divorce battle with ex Offset.

“He should know better, the fact that he didn't realize what was going on around him is embarrassing and she is mad at him,” the source concluded.