Just 165 days after tearing his ACL against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2024 season, New England Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs is already looking ahead of schedule in his recovery. Diggs posted a video on Instagram that showed him performing drills at what appeared to be near 100% speed. In a combination of route-running and cone drills, Diggs showed that he'll be ready for the 2025 season as he links up with second-year quarterback Drake Maye.

After the Houston Texans traded for Diggs from the Buffalo Bills, their time together was cut short following the star receiver's ACL tear. While it was a setback for his time in Houston, Diggs signed with the Patriots in free agency, giving him a new home for 2025. And with a quarterback who shows similar traits to Josh Allen, there's a strong possibility that Diggs will bounce back with the Patriots.

However, the main question remains: Will Diggs stay healthy? That's always the million-dollar question, but it's impossible to predict. At 31 years old, his chances of staying healthy are slimmer than when he was younger, but nothing says he can't start all 17 games in 2025 with the Patriots.

And if he does, it could be a monstrous year for the four-time Pro Bowler.

Patriots WR Stefon Diggs showing signs of 2025 bounce back after ACL tear

Since 2018, Diggs has only produced one season below 1,000 receiving yards, and that was in 2024. Although Diggs tore his ACL midway through the season, he was on pace for 1,000 receiving yards. Diggs had 496 yards, averaging 62 yards per game through eight weeks. Had he kept that average up, he would've ended the 2024 season with 1,054 receiving yards, keeping his streak alive for the seventh consecutive year.

However, that wasn't what happened, causing his stat sheet to have its first true blemish. It wasn't something he could've controlled, though it caused his value to drop quite a bit, as the market for Diggs didn't seem too hot once he hit free agency.

With that, Mike Vrabel took a chance on the All-Pro with hopes that he could help develop the Patriots' young quarterback.

And based on Stefon Diggs' workout videos on Instagram, his recovery appears to be far ahead of schedule, painting the picture for a bounce-back season with the Patriots in 2025.