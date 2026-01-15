Stefon Diggs knows exactly what is walking through the door at Gillette Stadium this Sunday. After spending the 2024 season with the Houston Texans, the veteran wide receiver is well-acquainted with the speed and ferocity of DeMeco Ryans’ defense.

As the New England Patriots prepare for their AFC Divisional Round clash, Diggs is advising his young quarterback, Drake Maye, to adjust his game plan accordingly.

Last week, during the Patriots' 16-3 Wild Card victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, Diggs encouraged Maye to “turn into Michael Vick” and use his athleticism to extend plays.

Maye listened, leading the team with 66 rushing yards on 10 carries. But against a Texans unit that features arguably the league's best pass-rushing duo in Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, Diggs believes the “Vick” approach might be dangerous.

Article Continues Below

“It’s going to be another test for us. They are one of the best defenses, if not the best defense in the league,” Diggs said regarding his former team. “It’s going to be a lot of contested catches and things like that… Make those plays for the quarterback so he can get comfortable back there. Might have to not use his legs too much.”

Stefon Diggs on the Texans defense: “It’s going to be another test for us. They are one of the best defenses, if not the best defense in the league… it’s going to be a lot of contested catches and things like that… Make those plays for the quarterback so he can get comfortable… pic.twitter.com/f4YxhPiorA — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) January 14, 2026

The shift in strategy makes sense. Houston’s defense finished the regular season ranked second in points allowed (17.4 per game) and is built on elite sideline-to-sideline speed that can neutralize scrambling quarterbacks. If Maye is forced to stay in the pocket, the burden falls on Diggs and the receiving corps to win 50/50 balls against a secondary anchored by Derek Stingley Jr.

Diggs has been a reliable safety valve for Maye all season, recording 76 catches for 869 yards and three touchdowns in his bounce-back campaign. But Sunday offers a different kind of motivation. It’s not just a chance to send the Patriots to the AFC Championship Game; it’s an opportunity for Diggs to get the last laugh against the team that let him walk.