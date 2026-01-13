On Monday evening, the Houston Texans punched their ticket to the divisional round of the playoffs with a blowout road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Texans' defense was dominant in this game, allowing just six points in what might have been Aaron Rodgers' final game and scoring two touchdowns on that side of the ball.

Up next, the Texans will compete for a spot in the AFC Championship Game on the road against the New England Patriots, who shut down the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night.

Recently, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans spoke on the team's matchup with Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, the second year player who is a candidate for the NFL MVP award this season.

“He can sling the ball, can escape the pocket. Does a great job throwing the deep ball. Very aggressive at trying to take their shots. High-powered offense. His ability to escape the pocket is what we have to be aware of this time around,” said Ryans, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, Maye has showcased some increased versatility in his game in Year 2, torching opposing defenses throughout the season en route to being the frontrunner for the league MVP.

He didn't have his best performance on Sunday against the Chargers, but he didn't need to, as the Patriots held Los Angeles to just three points on the evening.

The good news for the Texans is that their defense has been far and away the best unit in the NFL this year, so they should be able to get some pressure on Maye and make life difficult for him in the pocket.

Meanwhile, CJ Stroud and the offense will be looking for a better performance after turning the ball over three times against the Steelers.

Kickoff between the Patriots and Texans is set for Sunday afternoon.