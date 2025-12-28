The New England Patriots are one step closer to winning the AFC East title as they overpowered the struggling New York Jets in Week 17. They handed their hosts a 42-10 beating at Met Life Stadium as quarterback Drake Maye had another sensational performance.

I asked Stefon Diggs if he knew what he had in QB Drake Maye (he of the 5 TD passes today) when he joined the #Patriots: “No I did not. He surprised all of us. I knew he was going to be good but nah, I didn’t know he was going to be this good. I’m just super proud of him.” pic.twitter.com/pboIAOKwwX — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

The second-year quarterback tore apart the New York defense as he completed 19 of 21 passes for 256 yards with an incredible 5 to 0 touchdown to interception ratio.

Maye spread his scoring passes around to 5 different Patriots pass catchers and star wideout Stefon Diggs led the way with 6 receptions for 101 yards and 1 of the touchdowns. The other TD passes went to Rhamondre Stevenson, Hunter Henry, Efton Chism and Austin Hooper.

Diggs is in his first year with the Patriots and he has been surprised by how well Maye has performed this year. He had no idea that Maye would get to the level he has this season.

“No I did not,” Diggs said, per Mike Garofalo of the NFL Network. “He surprised all of us. I knew he was going to be good but, no, I didn’t know he was going to be this good. I’m just super proud of him.”

Patriots in position to clinch the division

The Patriots (13-3) will win the AFC East title if the Buffalo Bills (11-4) lose their Week 17 game to the Philadelphia Eagles. Even if the Bills are successful in that game, the Pats will get the title if they defeat the Miami Dolphins in Week 18.

The victory allowed the Patriots to finish the season with a remarkable 8-0 record on the road. In addition to the performances of Maye and Diggs, rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson had 19 carries for 82 yards. Stevenson had 8 carries for 47 yards and 1 rushing TD in addition to catching 5 passes for 55 yards.

Breece Hall scored the lone Jets touchdown when he sprinted 59 yards around right end in the 4th quarter. He finished with 14 carries for 111 yards.