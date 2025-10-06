Former New England Patriot Tom Brady couldn’t help himself on Fox NFL Sunday. Sitting next to Rob Gronkowski, Brady deadpanned that, “Right now, Drake Maye’s playing with the greatest tight end in the history of the New England Patriots, Hunter Henry.”

It was a classic Brady chirp, part compliment for Henry, part playful jab at Gronk. The exchange landed on live TV and lit up the timeline, partly because of the context: Brady and Gronkowski share a long history in New England, and both now analyze the league together.

But it's not just a jab; Henry has quietly delivered for the Patriots this season, totaling 15 catches for 204 yards and three touchdowns through the early slate of games. The veteran tight end has done the dirty work on first downs, shown reliable hands in the red zone, and carved out a steady role in Josh McDaniels’ offense.

Still, Brady’s throwaway line sparked an obvious comparison. Rob Gronkowski left a profile in the NFL that’s hard to match: 621 career receptions for 9,286 yards and 92 receiving touchdowns, plus four Super Bowl rings and a Hall of Fame-caliber résumé. For many fans, Gronk’s body of work keeps him firmly in the top-tier tight end conversation.

Drake Maye, the Patriots’ young quarterback, is the other half of the setup. The No. 3 overall pick in 2024 has the arm and the coaching attention to grow fast with weaponry around him, and having a dependable target like Henry only helps the development curve. The Patriots clearly hope that chemistry keeps trending up.

For fans, it's refreshing to see Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski still going at each other. The dig from Brady was only to keep his former tight end in check, but it had the entire panel laughing.