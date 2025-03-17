The New England Patriots entered the offseason with the most salary cap space in the NFL and the team put its surplus of cash to good use. New England signed a number of key defenders in free agency. But new head coach Mike Vrabel acknowledged that the Patriots whiffed on offensive additions.

Veteran wideout Cooper Kupp would have been a quality target for second year quarterback Drake Maye. But he chose to stay in the NFC West, signing with the Seattle Seahawks. When Patriots’ receiver Kendrick Bourne heard the news, he couldn’t hide his disappointment.

“Nooooooooo pate [sic] nation Mybad I tried. lol happy for my brotha tho! He deserve the best! Cause he is the best,” Bourne wrote about Kupp landing with the Seahawks.

Cooper Kupp won’t fill the Patriots' void at receiver in 2025

Both Bourne and Kupp are from the Pacific Northwest and both attended Eastern Washington University. The two wideouts were college teammates for four years and they both produced 1,000-yard seasons for the Eastern Washington Eagles in 2016. Kupp had 117 receptions for 1,700 yards and 17 touchdowns while Bourne racked up 79 catches for 1,201 yards and seven scores.

Given their history, Bourne would be the ideal Kupp recruiter for the Patriots. It’s unclear how seriously the team pursued the former Super Bowl MVP but ultimately the Seahawks signed Kupp to a three-year, $45 million contract.

Bourne seems to enjoy his role as the Patriots' unofficial recruiter. He previously attempted to lure Brandon Aiyuk to New England when it appeared he would request a trade out of San Francisco in 2024. And more recently, Bourne pitched Tee Higgins on joining the Patriots.

New England unquestionably needs to add a receiver prior to the 2025 season. Last year, tight end Hunter Henry was the team’s top target and DeMario Douglas was the leading WR with just 66 catches for 621 yards and two touchdowns.

The Patriots were reportedly very interested in signing Chris Godwin in free agency. But the veteran wideout chose to stay with the Bucs. He even left millions on the table by re-signing with Tampa Bay.

While New England will continue to look for receivers on the open market and in the draft in hopes of adding a playmaker to the offense, the team did manage to bolster the defense this offseason. The Patriots added former Philadelphia Eagles’ DT Milton Williams on a $104 million deal, as well as CB Carlton Davis, LB Robert Spillane and pass rusher Harold Landry, among others.