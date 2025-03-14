Once the Los Angeles Rams released Cooper Kupp, his list of potential bidders was long. However, with the Seattle Seahawks rumored to be very interested in the former Super Bowl MVP during the 2025 NFL free agency period, he's staying put in the NFC West, per Tom Pelissero on X.

“Homecoming: Former Rams WR Cooper Kupp is signing with the NFC West rival Seahawks, sources tell The Insiders,” Pelissero wrote. “A Yakima native and Eastern Washington alum, Kupp now heads to Seattle, where he’ll get to face his old team twice this season.”

Although he spent eight seasons with the Rams, Kupp is headed home after growing up in Yakima, WA, and attending Eastern Washington University.

With the Seahawks' facility located in Rendon, WA, he's only about 150 miles away from where he grew up, giving Kupp some familiarity after eight years in Los Angeles.

As a former third-round pick, there wasn't an overwhelming belief that Kupp would be an incredible receiver in the NFL.

However, it didn't take long for the Yakima native to hit the scene, posting a 1,000-yard season just three years into his NFL career.

With injuries and age creeping up on Kupp, though, the Rams didn't see a dire need to keep him.

Now — after getting released by the Rams in a somewhat surprising move — Kupp is signing a three-year, $45 million contract with the Seahawks, per Adam Schefter on X.

“Comp update: Cooper Kupp and the Seahawks reached agreement on a three-year, $45 million deal, per source,” Schefter wrote.

Given his age and recent injury history, it wouldn't be surprising if this deal was more of a one or two-year deal for about half of the money.

But, since agents want the full contract released for their sake, it's seen as a three-year deal for Kupp.

Now — at first — it didn't seem as though the Rams would release Kupp, given the impact he's made with the Rams throughout his career.

However, once the Rams signed Davante Adams to a two-year, $44 million contract, the likelihood of Kupp returning dwindled.

Instead, Kupp is headed to a rebuilding Seahawks offense that traded Geno Smith and sent their star receiver to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Not only that, but they released Tyler Lockett, truly forcing them to build quickly if they want to remain competitive.

As the Seahawks look to add weapons around their new quarterback after signing Sam Darnold in free agency, receiver Cooper Kupp joins Jaxon Smith-Njigba as Seattle embarks on a new journey in 2025.