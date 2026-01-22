Championship windows invite bold moves because they don’t stay open forever. That's true even for teams that feel ahead of schedule. The New England Patriots are proof of that reality. After a jaw-dropping 2025 turnaround, New England suddenly finds itself one win from the Super Bowl. As such, they will potentially stare at an offseason where the difference between sustained dominance and regression may come down to one aggressive decision. If the Chicago Bears choose to move veteran wideout DJ Moore, the Patriots are uniquely positioned to strike.

New England’s 2025 resurgence

The Patriots orchestrated one of the most dramatic single-season reversals in recent NFL history in 2025. They roard to a 14-3 record and the AFC’s No. 2 seed under head coach Mike Vrabel. The engine behind the resurgence was sophomore quarterback Drake Maye. He blossomed into an elite distributor, throwing for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns while earning All-Pro honors. New England’s offense finished first in the league in EPA per play. They blended tempo, efficiency, and vertical explosiveness in a way few defenses could solve.

That firepower was paired with a rugged, disciplined defense that allowed just 18.8 points per game. That was fourth-best in the NFL. The Patriots announced their return to relevance with a 16-3 Wild Card win over the Chargers, then backed it up by dismantling Houston 28-16 in the Divisional Round. Now headed to Denver for the AFC Championship Game, New England suddenly looks less like a feel-good story and more like the league’s next long-term power.

Offseason priorities

As impressive as the 2025 run has been, the Patriots’ roster still shows pressure points that could determine whether this surge becomes sustainable. Protecting Maye remains priority No. 1. That's particularly true at left tackle, where short-term solutions masked a long-term need. Just as important is finding a another true star receiver to grow alongside Maye. Veteran Stefon Diggs delivered valuable snaps, but at 33, he is no longer a multi-year solution as a featured weapon.

On defense, New England must continue cycling in youth, especially in the secondary. That's necessary to keep pace with the AFC’s rising collection of elite quarterbacks. Interior defensive line depth is also a quiet but crucial need as Vrabel looks to preserve the physical identity that carried the team through January.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Patriots' perfect DJ Moore trade offer if the Bears deal their standout wideout.

DJ Moore’s complicated 2025

Moore’s 2025 season with Chicago was one of the strangest campaigns of his career. His raw production dipped to 50 receptions for 682 yards, a career low. With that, the Bears’ offense shifted toward younger playmakers. Moore still started all 17 games and found the end zone six times. However, his efficiency cratered to a personal-worst 1.24 yards per route run.

The year’s defining moment came in the Divisional Round loss to the Rams. That's when a critical overtime miscommunication between Moore and quarterback Caleb Williams resulted in a game-sealing interception. Yes, Moore delivered playoff touchdowns and professionalism throughout the season. Still, that moment, combined with his looming $28.5 million 2026 cap hit, has placed his future in Chicago under a harsh spotlight.

The perfect Patriots trade proposal

If Chicago decides to pivot toward a younger, cheaper receiving core, New England should be ready with a clean, decisive offer:

Patriots receive: WR DJ Moore

Bears receive: 2026 New England's second-round pick (No. 62) and a 2027 fourth-round pick

This package reflects Moore’s proven pedigree while accounting for his age, contract, and recent dip in production. For a Bears team balancing cap flexibility with roster turnover, it offers immediate draft capital without committing to a prolonged rebuild.

Why New England moves

For the Patriots, this is a rare opportunity to align timeline, value, and need. Moore is 28 and squarely in his prime. He also has multiple 1,000-yard seasons on his résumé. In New England, he would immediately become Maye’s primary boundary weapon. That would allow Diggs to transition into a more selective role and freeing Kayshon Boutte to thrive in the slot.

Schematically, Moore’s route-running and yards-after-catch ability fit perfectly into an offense built on spacing and quick decisions. Against AFC contenders like Denver and Buffalo, Moore’s presence would force defensive coordinators into uncomfortable coverage choices. That would turn an already elite offense into a matchup nightmare.

Chicago's math

From Chicago’s perspective, the decision is less emotional and more mathematical. Moore’s 2026 cap hit is the largest on the roster. Moving him before March avoids future guarantees while freeing more than $16 million in space. With Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III ascending, the Bears can justify reallocating resources toward a defensive front that was exposed late in the postseason.

This wouldn’t be an indictment of Moore’s talent but an acknowledgement of timing. Chicago’s competitive window is just opening. Meanwhile, Moore’s contract was structured for a different phase of the rebuild.

Shaping two futures

For New England, trading for DJ Moore is the type of proactive gamble dynasties make before the league adjusts. For Chicago, it’s a disciplined reset that prioritizes flexibility and long-term growth. If the Bears decide to deal their standout receiver, the Patriots’ offer may be the one that reshapes the AFC—and quietly defines the next decade in Foxborough.