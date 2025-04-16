The New England Patriots are armed with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, and what they will end up doing with that pick is one of the biggest questions heading into the draft. While the team continues to get linked heavily to LSU football offensive lineman Will Campbell, there is reportedly one player they would be willing to select over Campbell should he fall to them.

The Patriots desperately need help on their offensive line, particularly at left tackle, which would make Campbell a perfect fit for them. However, if Penn State football defensive lineman Abdul Carter ends up falling to New England at the No. 4 pick, reports have emerged suggesting they would select him instead of Campbell.

“The agent doesn't let Abdul Carter travel to Foxboro, Massachusetts if he (doesn't) think there's a chance,” Todd McShay said on “The McShay Show.” “So the agent's getting the same information that I'm getting, that NFL teams are getting, that Shedeur (Sanders) could be in play at (the No. 3 pick) … I'm told it's either Abdul if he falls to (the No. 4 pick) or it's Will Campbell.”

Could Patriots pass on Will Campbell if Abdul Carter is available?

While New England needs help on their offensive line, their defensive line could also use some help, particularly when it comes to their pass rush, which would make Carter a strong fit for them. After racking up 12 sacks and 24 tackles for a loss in 2024 with the Nittany Lions, Carter may just be the best prospect in this draft class, which would make him almost too good for the Patriots to pass up.

If the Pats were to select Carter over Campbell, there are several other options later in the first round or early in the second round that they could target in order to fill their vacancy at the left tackle position. For now, though, it looks like the front office is preparing to select either Campbell or Carter, and it will be interesting to see whether the Penn State superstar is there for the taking once they are on the clock.