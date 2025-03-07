Once news broke that DK Metcalf requested a trade from the Seattle Seahawks, plenty of teams — including the New England Patriots — were deemed viable landing spots, fueling trade rumors for many teams. However, there seems to be one AFC East team that many believe Metcalf is headed to next, per NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah on The Pat McAfee Show.

“Everybody is saying DK to New England,” Jeremiah said. “Everybody in the league thinks that’s where he’s going.”

Once Jeremiah dropped that nugget, McAfee's group gained a bolt of energy, specifically Boston Connor. The guys wanted to know who Jeremiah was talking about when he mentioned “everybody in the league” tying Metcalf to the Patriots.

So, Jeremiah elaborated.

“DK becomes available, and you just talk to a bunch of buddies around the league and they go, ‘That makes too much sense,' ” Jeremiah added. “They have all the money, they have all the space, they have no weapons. The high second-round pick, what are they picking like 38 or something like that? So, there goes second-round pick for DK Metcalf.”

"Everybody in the league thinks that DK Metcalf is going to New England.. They have all the money and they need a weapon"@MoveTheSticks #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/h5vTzMVWeW — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

What Jeremiah said is true, specifically from a logical point of view.

Whether that means the Patriots will actually trade for Metcalf remains a rumor.

However, with Jeremiah being as plugged-in as he is, there's likely quite a bit of truth to these trade rumors.

And logistically, it all adds up.

The Patriots have no true No. 1 receiver, they have loads of money, they have the trade capital, and they're a team looking to make a splash similar to the Washington Commanders in 2024.

The Commanders earned the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, had a heck of an offseason building their team, then put it all together, making the NFC Championship Game the following season.

So, if the Patriots want to follow suit, trading for Metcalf could be the start to their aggressive offseason under head coach Mike Vrabel.

Following Jerod Mayo, the Patriots don't have to perform all too well to surpass the prior season's expectations. But as a fiery competitor — and former NFL player — like Vrabel, Patriots fans can expect a bit more fight from their team in 2025.

However, trading for DK Metcalf — even if it's just a rumor — would be an incredible move for both the Patriots and Drake Maye.