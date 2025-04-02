In Field Yates' latest mock draft for ESPN, the New England Patriots' likely dream scenario played out, as he projected Colorado star Travis Hunter to be selected with the No. 4 pick. For that to play out, the Patriots need two quarterbacks, Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, to go in the top three.

“The Patriots are likely rooting for two quarterbacks to go ahead of their pick,” Field Yates said. “That would mean either Carter or Hunter would be available to them at No. 4, and either player could be a building block for New England. Hunter would change the dimensions of this offense if slotted alongside newly acquired Stefon Diggs. He is a natural playmaker with elite ball skills, catching 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 scores last season. And he could even be used as a part-time cornerback on the other side of the ball, with Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis III as the two full-time starters.”

When it comes to the non-quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft, Hunter and Penn State's Abdul Carter stand firmly above the rest. There is some thought that the Patriots could go with a tackle like Will Campbell with the No. 4 pick to protect Drake Maye, but the consensus is that if Hunter or Carter are on the board when the Patriots are on the clock, they will select one of those two players.

Hunter might be preferable to Carter for the Patriots, specifically because he would directly help quarterback Drake Maye. Having Hunter in the wide receiver room alongside Stefon Diggs would be a big difference in comparison to what the Patriots had in 2024.

If Carter were to be available, he would not directly help support Maye. However, despite the additions on defense in free agency, he would still be a big boost to the unit and help in the long-term.

If both Hunter and Carter are gone in the top three, it will be interesting to see which direction the Patriots go.