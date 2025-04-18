There’s plenty of talk about who the New England Patriots will draft. But there’s one player they might not pass on, if given the chance. However, the Will Campbell buzz got louder with the ESPN mock draft pick.

The Patriots have long been rumored to have their eye on the brute-force offensive tackle. And with Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter off the board, it ramped up the likelihood that the NFC South scout would select the LSU product at pick No. 4 overall.

“He's a high-floor prospect,” the scout said. “I trust his feet and hand use to succeed at tackle. But if the length ever becomes that problematic, we think he's got All-Pro potential as a guard.”

Patriots looking hard at OT Will Campbell

Some NFL observers have the Patriots looking in a different direction.

“There is no consensus top prospect for the Patriots,” ESPN’s Matt Miller wrote. “And I don't have an offensive lineman ranked in the top five on my board. But sometimes it's OK to draft for need, and the Patriots really need offensive line help after surrendering 52 sacks last season.”

Campbell allowed only two sacks in 11 games last season. And in the tough SEC, he saw NFL talent on the other side weekly.

“The biggest concern comes from his arm length,” Miller wrote. “He measured at 32⅝ inches at the combine and 33 inches at LSU's pro day. NFL teams generally prefer 34 inches for offensive tackles. And Campbell is well below that threshold.”

He’s projected as a good starter, in time, according to nfl.com.

“(Campbell) has elements of high risk, high reward in his game,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “(He) is a thumping run blocker who can clear out B-gaps with forceful down blocks and displace base blocks with his “strike and run” technique. (Also), he struggles to win laterally, though. He will lunge and miss against stunts and movement.”