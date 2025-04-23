When Will Campbell declared for the NFL Draft, he was touted as the first offensive lineman to go off the board. Luckily for the New England Patriots and their No. 4 pick, they might be in luck.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler explained why the Patriots would be inclined to pick the former LSU football standout.

“Several industry sources believe the Patriots have an affection for LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell,” Fowler said. “Assuming Hunter and Carter are off the board, Campbell would represent a safe pick for New England at No. 4, and word is new coach Mike Vrabel is high on him.

“Campbell would provide New England the chance to reestablish its identity across the offensive line for quarterback Drake Maye.”

The offensive line hasn't been the same in quite some time. After losing guys like Joe Thuney, there isn't much of an identity within that line.

Even with a quarterback like Maye, he shouldn't have to scramble every chance he drops back to pass. Someone like Campbell could bring the identity the team is searching for.

Will Campbell could establish the Patriots' identity

As an LSU football standout, he went against a plethora of current NFL talent. His first collegiate game was against Jared Verse, who's in the NFL as we speak.

Challenges like those were tough in the moment, but they helped Campbell establish himself as a top offensive lineman.

He was named an All-American during his final season in Baton Rouge. In 12 games, Campbell only allowed two sacks and 18 total pressures.

That metric alone has enticed many around the league to draft him.

However, with new Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, he knows what he wants his team to look like. He wants gritty, physical, and tough players.

Campbell fits Vrabel's mold to a tee.

Either way, the Patriots have a chance to snag arguably the best offensive lineman in the draft, which can give Maye some protection.