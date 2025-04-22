The 2025 NFL Draft is just a couple of days away as it will get underway on Thursday, and one player that should come off the board early is LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell. The draft process has been a roller coaster for Campbell as he did pick up some doubters because of some of his measurements, but it didn't end up affecting his draft stock too much. In fact, he is a top-five pick in a recent ESPN mock draft.

Offensive linemen are always needed by NFL teams, and it tends to be a popular position in the NFL Draft. Will Campbell has been one of the best offensive lineman in college football during his career, and he is ready to go pro. He is going to be one of the first O-linemen taken, and ESPN's Mike Reiss has him going fourth overall to the New England Patriots. However, there is reportedly someone else that the Patriots have their eye on as well.

“New Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has highlighted two priorities in building a winning team — providing infrastructure to help quarterback Drake Maye succeed with an efficient passing game and finding a way to affect the opposing quarterback,” Mike Reiss wrote. “Campbell projects as a potential Day 1 starter at left tackle, and at worst, a high-end option at left guard (which is also a need). Georgia pass rusher Jalon Walker is also highly regarded by some top decision-makers with the team.”

Campbell is a great option at #4 for the Patriots, but so is Jalon Walker. The Georgia EDGE just had a massive season for the Bulldogs as he racked up 61 total tackles, 6.5 sacks and two passes defended. It was a big year for him, and it is going to pay off on Thursday at the 2025 NFL Draft.

With the fourth overall pick, the Patriots obviously have a lot of good options. Whether it's Will Campbell, Jalon Walker or someone else, New England is going to get someone with loads of potential with its first pick.