If there's one game that New England Patriots superfan Mark Wahlberg is circling on the 2025 schedule, it's their Week 13 matchup and Super Bowl 42 and 46 rematch against the New York Giants.

Speaking to ClutchPoints about his new movie Play Dirty, Wahlberg revealed that he is unsure if he'll return to the ManningCast for the matchup: “Uh, I don't know — we haven't spoken about that, but I'll definitely be watching.”

Still, he remains excited about it. He promised that the Patriots will avenge their undefeated season that ended at the hands of Eli Manning and the Giants during the 2007 season.

And I think we're definitely gonna get our revenge for that 18-1 season, although the Giants and the Patriots aren't looking very good, but I'm much more optimistic about my Patriots,” he explained.

Last year, Wahlberg said the Patriots were going to go 10-7, and he was hopeful for first-year coach Jerod Mayo. They went 4-13 and fired Mayo.

Now, it's former Patriots player Mike Vrabel leading the charge. Wahlberg is confident in him; they just need to clean things up after their five-turnover performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 (this interview was conducted days before the Patriots' dominant 42-13 win over the Carolina Panthers).

” I am very optimistic about Coach [Mike] Vrabel,” Wahlberg cautiously said. “But you can't win a game turning the ball over six times. That's for sure.”

Does Mark Wahlberg think the Patriots' reign of the AFC East is over?

Over the last five years, the Buffalo Bills have taken over the AFC behind Josh Allen. They have taken the reins since Tom Brady retired.

However, Wahlberg doesn't think this reign of terror will last as long. He went so far as to say they may not even win a Super Bowl in the Allen era.

“It is [the Bills' division] for now, but the Bills’ reign will not be long, and it may be another Bills reign at the top of the division without a Super Bowl,” he claimed.

Patriots fans may not like to hear this, but Wahlberg was pulling for the Bills in their Super Bowls with Jim Kelly. Unfortunately, that never led them to a victory.

“I would be happy to see them win a Super Bowl,” he said of the Bills. “I actually rooted for them in the four Super Bowls that they lost with Jim Kelly.”