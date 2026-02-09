The New England Patriots’ dream of a Super Bowl LX victory turned into a nightmare on Sunday, and no one had a tougher night at Levi’s Stadium than rookie left tackle Will Campbell. While the entire offensive line struggled to contain a relentless Seattle Seahawks pass rush, Campbell’s individual performance set a grim new standard for the 2025 NFL season.

According to Next Gen Stats, the Seahawks credited Will Campbell with allowing 14 quarterback pressures during the 29-13 loss. That figure represents the most pressure allowed by any offensive lineman in a single game throughout the entire season, including the playoffs. On 53 dropbacks, Campbell was essentially a turnstile, allowing Seattle’s defenders to live in the backfield and disrupt the rhythm of the New England offense from the opening kickoff.

The lack of protection had a historic impact on quarterback Drake Maye. The rookie signal-caller was sacked six times on the night, bringing his total sacks taken this postseason to 21. That mark officially sets a new NFL record for the most sacks taken by a quarterback in a single postseason, surpassing the previous record held by Joe Burrow. Maye also finished the game with two interceptions and a fumble, much of which resulted from the constant duress he faced behind Campbell.

Article Continues Below

The night did not get any better for Campbell after the final whistle. While most of his teammates stood at their lockers to address the media and take accountability for the blowout loss, the rookie tackle took a different route. Will Campbell reportedly declined multiple requests for interviews and left the stadium early, leaving others to answer for the protection breakdowns that defined the game.

With the season now over, the New England Patriots face serious questions about the future of their offensive line. While Campbell showed promise during the regular season, his historic struggle on the game’s biggest stage is a performance that will be analyzed for the entire offseason.